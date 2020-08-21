ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME magazine announced that ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020, located at 952 Mackall Farms Lane, McLean, Virginia, 22101, is rescheduled for Friday, August 21st to Sunday September 14th, 2020, offering limited onsite tours, plus virtual tours of all spaces.

During this unprecedented time, the decision to change the dates was based on the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved. Steven Mandel, publisher of ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME, Mary Douglas Drysdale, design chair, as well as show house partners Artisan Builders, Harrison Design, Circa Lighting, Dacor, Pella, Siematic, and Sherwin-Williams look forward to welcoming visitors to the spectacular show house, which will feature the talents of 25+ designers. Proceeds will benefit the ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME Diversity in Design Scholarship Fund.

"ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME has always celebrated great design from a multitude of diverse voices and cultures, and we are honored to produce these show houses that represent the very best of the design community,” says Mandel. Funds raised from all ASPIRE HOUSES will help provide scholarships for aspiring design talent from underrepresented communities throughout the world in support of diversity in our industry and beyond.

ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 designers include: Alaina Michelle Ralph, Allie Mann/Case Architects & Remodelers, Anna Maria Mannarino, Annie Elliott, Christian Daw, Courtney McLeod, Elizabeth Gill, Federica Asack, George Hemphill, Janie Molster, Jennifer Stoner, Jodi Macklin, Jonas Carnemark, Josh Hildreth, Katalin Farnady, Kiyonda Powell, Lenore Winters, Maria Galiani, Mary Douglas Drysdale, Melissa Colgan, Nestor Santa-Cruz, Nile Johnson, Olvia Demetrio, Pamela Harvey, Paul Fogg/Janus et Cie, Paul Lobkovich, Sophie Prevost, Michael Winn/Winn Design + Build, and Thomas Preston.

ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 will open on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a Virtual Preview Party and remain open until Sunday, September 14, 2020. Limited numbers of guests will be allowed to tour the home Wednesday through Sunday; face masks and temperature checks required. In addition, there will be virtual tours of each room online and photos available for media coverage. Press tours will also be available.

For more information, including the latest updates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.aspireshowhouse.com/mclean.