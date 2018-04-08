The ASO’s Season Finale: Bach, Piazzolla, and Brahms

Nicholas Hersh, guest conductor

C.P.E. BACH: Symphony in E-flat Major

PIAZZOLLA: Tangazo: Variations on Buenos Aires

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

Three centuries collide when the ASO and Maestro Nicholas Hersh present the 2017-2018 Season finale. Bearing the name of his home for three decades, the program begins with C.P.E. Bach’s “Berlin” Symphony in E-Flat Major followed by Piazzolla’s modern tango-inspired Tangazo: Variations on Buenos Aires. Rounding out the program is Brahms’ romantic, melancholy and pastoral Symphony No. 2 in D Major. A study in musical contradictions, the concert is an intriguing blend of infectious rhythm and dark symphonic colors. The audience will give feedback about Maestro Hersh, who is auditioning as a finalist to become the ASO’s next Music Director.