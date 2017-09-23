ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven

to Google Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall 3001 N. Beauregard St , Virginia 22331

Recognized as a rising star among young conductors, Maestro Michael Rossi opens the ASO’s 74th season with a program of love and longing. Richard Strauss’ signature tone poem, Don Juan, features the ASO’s stellar brass section. Wagner’s star-crossed lovers shine in excerpts from Tristan und Isolde. A signature of Beethoven himself, at his stormiest and most heroic, the program concludes with his Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.

Info
Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall 3001 N. Beauregard St , Virginia 22331 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
703-548-0885
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - ASO Presents: Wagner, Strauss & Beethoven - 2017-09-23 20:00:00
Two Wheel Therapy Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular