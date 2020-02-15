ASO Presents: Schubert & Mozart

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Alexandria Symphony offers an intimate performance, conjuring a serenade at sunset. Mozart’s Serenata notturna evokes boisterous Austrian party music while classical guitarist Berta Rojas calls forth Latin warmth with Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Concerto No. 1. Maestro Ross premieres his arrangement of Florence Price’s String Quartet in G major, expanded for orchestra. An ardent admirer of his Viennese predecessor, Schubert with his Fifth Symphony mirrors the elegance of Mozart’s serenade.
Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
Schlesinger Concert Hall
4915 E Campus Drive
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
George Washington Masonic Memorial
101 Callahan Drive
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cost: $20-$85
Contact: Box office
Email: jordan@alexsym.org
Phone: 703-548-0885
Website: www.alexsym.org