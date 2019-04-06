ASO Presents: Rachmaninoff

Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. – with pre-concert talk at 7:00pm

The Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

4915 E. Campus Drive

Alexandria, VA 22311

Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. – with pre-concert talk at 2:15pm

George Washington Masonic Memorial

101 Callahan Drive

Alexandria, VA 22301

James Ross, Music Director

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

Join the ASO and Maestro James Ross for the 2018-2019 season finale, featuring Rachmaninoff’s famed Piano Concerto No. 3 and Robert Schumann’s poetic Symphony No. 1 “Spring.” Heralded as one of the most technically difficult concertos in the modern repertoire, the concerto showcases pianist Marianna Prjevalskaya. In contrast, Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 “Spring” was an early work in the composer’s repertoire, inspired by German poetry and expanding on the composer’s early songs for voice and piano. Join us an hour before each concert for a pre-concert talk with both Maestro Ross and Ms. Prjevalskaya.