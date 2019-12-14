ASO Presents: Nutcracker and Ellington

Want your holiday concert with a twist? Families and the young-at-heart will enjoy the Nutcracker presented in two ways—favorite excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ballet and Duke Ellington’s version that swings. Attendees at Saturday’s performance will also experience video realizations with the Nutcracker and Hänsel and Gretel. The winner of the 2019 Mary Graham Lasley Scholarship Competition, harpist Morgan Short, will present Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. Stay after for a family-friendly reception.