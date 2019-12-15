Want your holiday concert with a twist? Families and the young-at-heart will enjoy the Nutcracker presented in two ways—favorite excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ballet and Duke Ellington’s version that swings. The winner of the 2019 Mary Graham Lasley Scholarship Competition, harpist Morgan Short, will present Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. Also on the program, the Prelude to Hänsel and Gretel.Stay after for a family-friendly reception.
ASO Presents: Nutcracker and Ellington
George Washington Masonic Memorial 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22301
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Dec 1, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Dec 3, 2019
