ASO Presents: Mozart’s Prague Symphony

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall 4915 East Campus Drive, Virginia 22311

Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8 p.m.

The Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

4915 E. Campus Drive

Alexandria, VA 22311

Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. – with pre-concert talk at 2:15pm

George Washington Masonic Memorial

101 Callahan Drive

Alexandria, VA 22301

James Ross, Music Director

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

New and old traditions collide in February with an exploration of the Classical-era symphony. The program centers on Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 “Prague,” one of his later and most eclectic symphonies, juxtaposed with Prokofiev’s Symphony No.1 “Classical,” written in homage to Mozart and Haydn and cited as one of the earliest pieces of the neo-classical era. The program will also feature soloists from the ASO for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 and Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall 4915 East Campus Drive, Virginia 22311
