ASO Presents: Mozart’s Prague Symphony

Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. – with pre-concert talk at 2:15pm
George Washington Masonic Memorial
101 Callahan Drive
Alexandria, VA 22301
James Ross, Music Director
Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student
www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885
New and old traditions collide in February with an exploration of the Classical-era symphony. The program centers on Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 “Prague,” one of his later and most eclectic symphonies, juxtaposed with Prokofiev’s Symphony No.1 “Classical,” written in homage to Mozart and Haydn and cited as one of the earliest pieces of the neo-classical era. The program will also feature soloists from the ASO for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 and Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks.