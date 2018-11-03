ASO Presents: Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”

Saturday November 3, 2018 at 8pm

The Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

4915 E. Campus Drive

Alexandria, VA 22311

Sunday November 4, 2018 at 3pm – with pre-concert talk at 2:15pm

George Washington Masonic Memorial

101 Callahan Drive

Alexandria, VA 22301

James Ross, Music Director

Tanya Anisimova, cellist

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, celebrates the past and present of American music. In recognition of Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday celebration, the orchestra will perform two pieces from his acclaimed musicals, including the Overture to West Side Story and “Three Dances Episodes” from On the Town. The concert also features the world premiere of Jessica Krash’s cello concerto with cellist Tanya Anisimova. Closing the program will be Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 "Scottish,” loosely based on the composer’s travels in Scotland with his longtime friend Karl Klingemann.