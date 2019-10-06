ASO Presents: Imaginary Symphony

The 2019-2020 season opens with a program that explores war and peace and the curiosity of conversation. Starting with a grandly spunky overture from Wagner’s well-loved and only comedic opera, Die Meistersinger, the concert features three virtuosic soloists on violin, cello and piano in Beethoven’s inspired Triple Concerto. In the second half the “Imaginary Symphony,” composed of four movements by four composers, depicts visions of pastoral beauty juxtaposed with a war march and a call for peace. This concert commemorates the 75th anniversary year of the D-Day invasion. ASO musician Gene Pohl’s father, Lionel Semiatin, composed Tidbit #1 while fighting on the battlefield at Normandy.