The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius

to Google Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00

George Washington Masonic Memorial 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22301

Enjoy a world tour exploring themes of nationalism, led by Maestro José-Luis Novo. A delicate collection of French dances originally written for two pianos, the ASO presents Debussy’s Petite Suite. Dropping by Italy for a little opera, Maestro Novo will conduct the Overture to Verdi’s epic Nabucco. Commissioned by Polish radio and complete with a polka movement, the program continues with Lutosławski’s Mała Suita. Admittedly a “confession of the soul” and written on the heels of his acclaimed Finlandia, the concert ends with Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, proclaiming the grandeur of his homeland and the struggle for Finland’s independence.

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

Info
George Washington Masonic Memorial 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22301 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7035480885
to Google Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius - 2018-02-11 15:00:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular