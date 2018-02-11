The ASO presents Debussy, Verdi, Lutosławski, & Sibelius

Enjoy a world tour exploring themes of nationalism, led by Maestro José-Luis Novo. A delicate collection of French dances originally written for two pianos, the ASO presents Debussy’s Petite Suite. Dropping by Italy for a little opera, Maestro Novo will conduct the Overture to Verdi’s epic Nabucco. Commissioned by Polish radio and complete with a polka movement, the program continues with Lutosławski’s Mała Suita. Admittedly a “confession of the soul” and written on the heels of his acclaimed Finlandia, the concert ends with Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, proclaiming the grandeur of his homeland and the struggle for Finland’s independence.

Tickets: $20-$80 adult, $5 youth, $10 student

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885