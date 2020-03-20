ASO Presents: Brandenburgs & Brew

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 228 South Pitt Street, Virginia 22314

Members of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, present this special evening of Brandenburg Concertos in the intimate setting of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Hear the ASO’s rendition of Brandenburg Concertos No. 3 and 6 and Handel’s Entrance of the Queen of Sheba and the Concerto from Alexander’s Feast with principals from the ASO featured as soloists. The event is informal, and all ages are welcome. Reception immediately following.

Friday, March 20

7:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

228 S Pitt Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Cost: $40 adult, $5 youth

