ASO Presents: Bach, Brandenburgers & Brews

Friday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

228 S Pitt Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

James Ross, Music Director

Tickets: $40 adult, $5 youth

www.alexsym.org or 703-548-0885

Members of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, present this special evening of Brandenburg Concertos in the intimate setting of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Hear the ASO’s rendition of concertos No. 2, 4 and 5 with principals from the ASO featured as soloists. Stay after for a reception in Norton Hall to mingle with the musicians and enjoy delectable German food and beer. Food generously provided by Port City Brewery, the German Gourmet and Pork Barrel BBQ. Dress is casual; the event is informal and all ages are welcome.