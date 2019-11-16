ASO Presents: Autumn Cello and Dvořák

We celebrate fall by setting our intention with Boulanger’s Old Buddhist Prayer, in which the ASO will be joined by members of the Alexandria Choral Society and Fairfax Choral Society. Elgar wrote one of his last notable works–Cello Concerto in E minor–after enduring both physical and psychological turmoil; this passionate and contemplative work features world-renowned soloist Wolfgang Schmidt. An optimistic, lyrical piece inspired by Bohemian folk music, the program concludes with Dvořák’s sunny Eighth Symphony.
Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.
Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center
4915 E Campus Drive
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
George Washington Masonic Memorial
101 Callahan Drive
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cost: $20-$85
Contact: Box office
Email: jordan@alexsym.org
Phone: 703-548-0885
Website: www.alexsym.org