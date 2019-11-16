ASO Presents: Autumn Cello and Dvořák

We celebrate fall by setting our intention with Boulanger’s Old Buddhist Prayer, in which the ASO will be joined by members of the Alexandria Choral Society and Fairfax Choral Society. Elgar wrote one of his last notable works–Cello Concerto in E minor–after enduring both physical and psychological turmoil; this passionate and contemplative work features world-renowned soloist Wolfgang Schmidt. An optimistic, lyrical piece inspired by Bohemian folk music, the program concludes with Dvořák’s sunny Eighth Symphony.

Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

4915 E Campus Drive

Alexandria, VA 22311

Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

101 Callahan Drive

Alexandria, VA 22301

Cost: $20-$85

Contact: Box office

Email: jordan@alexsym.org

Phone: 703-548-0885

Website: www.alexsym.org