Ashley Stewart Hampton, VA Store Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Peninsula Town Center City of Hampton, Virginia 23666

It is with great pleasure that ASHLEY STEWART, the fun, empowering plus-size retailer, cordially invites you, co-workers, friends & family to our Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Peninsula Town Center (2561 McMenamin Street) in Hampton, VA.

Festivities will begin at 10am with the Ribbon Cutting at 11am – Come join us, it will be great to share some “ashley love” with the Hampton Community.

Peninsula Town Center

2561 McMenamin Street

Hampton, VA 23666

11/9/2018

10 AM – 1 PM

https://www.ashleystewart.com/

Fashion & Trunk Shows
