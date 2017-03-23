Ashleigh Chevalier fuses her own brand of roots rock and funky jam blues with genre bending powerhouse vocals and a fiery, unforgettable stage performance. Supported by an all-star band, featuring the rhythm section of members of Keller Williams More Than a Little funk group: Toby Fairchild on drums and EJ Shaw on bass, and Tom Beaulieu on guitar, Chevalier’s band never ceases to amaze audiences from concerts, to big stages, to festivals.