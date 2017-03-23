Ashleigh Chevalier fuses her own brand of roots rock and funky jam blues with genre bending powerhouse vocals and a fiery, unforgettable stage performance. Supported by an all-star band, featuring the rhythm section of members of Keller Williams More Than a Little funk group: Toby Fairchild on drums and EJ Shaw on bass, and Tom Beaulieu on guitar, Chevalier’s band never ceases to amaze audiences from concerts, to big stages, to festivals.
Info
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
