Ash Lawn Opera: Rigoletto

by Guiseppe Verdi

Ash Lawn Opera returns to Blacksburg with its fully-staged production of Verdi’s Italian opera masterpiece. This tragic story of love and vengeance centers on the lustful Duke of Mantua; his hunch-backed jester, Rigoletto; and the jester’s beautiful daughter, Gilda. Presented here with full orchestra and English subtitles, Rigoletto was revolutionary in its time and has been a staple of the opera canon for more than 150 years.