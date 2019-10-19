Ascend and Lead: Women’s Empowerment Forum

Stories can inspire, validate, and empower. Hear the personal and professional stories of leaders from art, education, politics, business, and more in this thought-provoking and inspiring forum. The powerhouse lineup of speakers includes Karla Redditte of NBC12, Kristen Cavallo of The Martin Agency, Ting Xu of Evergreen Enterprises, Chief Lynette Allston of Virginia's Nottoway tribe, and many others. An array of voices and perspectives address topics such as "The Struggle is Real," "Challenging Stereotypes, Setting a New Standard," and "Stories Beyond Black and White." Lunch is included. $20 ($15 VMFA Members). For more information, the program schedule and the full list of speakers, go to www.VMFA.museum.