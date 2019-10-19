Stories can inspire, validate, and empower. Hear the personal and professional stories of leaders from art, education, politics, business, and more in this thought-provoking and inspiring forum. The powerhouse lineup of speakers includes Karla Redditte of NBC12, Kristen Cavallo of The Martin Agency, Ting Xu of Evergreen Enterprises, Chief Lynette Allston of Virginia's Nottoway tribe, and many others. An array of voices and perspectives address topics such as "The Struggle is Real," "Challenging Stereotypes, Setting a New Standard," and "Stories Beyond Black and White." Lunch is included. $20 ($15 VMFA Members). For more information, the program schedule and the full list of speakers, go to www.VMFA.museum.
Ascend and Lead: Women’s Empowerment Forum
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Oct 10, 2019Oct 13, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more