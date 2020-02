The 49th Annual Arts in the Park will be held Saturday, May 2nd from 11am-6pm & Sunday, May 3rd from 11am-5pm at the Carillon in Byrd Park. One of the best, largest and most well-attended art shows on the East coast. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Carillon Civic Association.

Free Parking and Free Shuttles from City Stadium.

Rain or shine. No pets, please.

www.richmondartsinthepark.com

Like us on Facebook: Arts in the Park-Richmond, VA

Follow us on Instagram: artsintheparkrva