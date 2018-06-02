Arts In the Middle Juried Fine Arts Festival

Join us for the regions premier juried fine arts festival, Arts in The Middle, on June 2 and 3. Voted as one of the Best Art Events for 2018 in Virginia Living.

Stroll the grounds of a stately 17th century plantation, visit with over 90 artists from across the country while enjoying 11 musical performers, champagne and wine tents along with culinary creations. A build a boat with a sailing pond, painting activities and junior judging all will be a hit with the kids.

Just a short stroll away is the charming waterfront village community of Urbanna where you can take in history, boutique shopping and acclaimed eateries while enjoying the river scenery. All of this and more goes into making our art festival a special event not to be missed. We look forward to seeing you in Urbanna, Virginia on June 2 and 3. Saturday hours are 10-5 and Sunday 10-3.