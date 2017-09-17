Come to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. and help celebrate our thriving arts community! The 6th annual Arts Alive! festival presented by the Prince William County Arts Council and the Hylton Center features multiple stages of performances indoors and out, hands-on activities and demonstrations, food and craft vendors, and more. This free event has something for everyone!

Please visit HyltonCenter.org for information or pwcartscouncil.org for a full schedule and list of participants.