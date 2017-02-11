Artist Talk with Mary Scurlock

Join Main Gallery artist, Mary Scurlock for a discussion about the work she’s created for her current exhibit, “Dearest Margaret”—now at Quirk through February 19.

Mary Scurlock’s mixed media pieces incorporate handwriting samples taken from letters to her mother, Margaret, written weekly by her father while he was stationed overseas. “It had been years since I laid eyes on this private exchange between my parents but I went to great lengths to find them again after my mother’s passing [in early 2016]. Both my father and mother were present again for me in the story recorded on these fragile and decaying pages; it was with a resolve that I set out to preserve them and honor their memory….As the handwritten word fades from our collective memories, these works become not only about the grieving process, but an invitation to the viewer to consider the letter itself as an artifact of a shared history. A once vital part of a human need for connection, the handwritten letter that served as a personal witness to a life is beginning to disappear from the physical landscape a life leaves behind.”

This event will be held in the Main Gallery and will begin at 5:00 pm with our talk scheduled to start around 5:30 pm.