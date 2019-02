What is the essence of a person? How can you see that? What does identity look like? How is that rendered?

Seth Bauserman's current solo show, "It Either Is Or It Isn't" features new work on paper, most of which are defined as "Self Studies"---not necessarily biographical or even formal portraits, per se, but the captured essence of unique individuals.

"These works are considerations of human complexity, exploring how identities are formed and sifted by time and by experience.

Identical structural compositions — the boxes within each drawing — reveal unique bodies of marks through different media and application.The smaller drawings are figure studies of internal selves. These are untouched individuals, unique, completely contained, and unaffected. They are pure, full of potential, unshaken yet by time — referencing each other, yet clearly unique."

Seth will discuss the work created for this exhibit in an artist talk at Quirk on Sunday, March 10 at 1:00 pm. Please join us earlier that afternoon to enjoy Seth's show in our Pink Gallery then stick around to hear him discuss some of the themes and ideas explored through his practice and unique drawing methods.

For more information or to see images from "It Either Is Or It Isn't," please visit our website: www.quirkgallery.com