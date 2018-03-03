Artist Talk: Ray Kass

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Ruth C. Horton Gallery

Join us for an informal talk and brief Q&A with internationally renowned artist Ray Kass, a highly influential figure in contemporary art in Virginia and well beyond. His many accomplishments include establishing and directing the Mountain Lake Symposium and Workshop programs, which brought art world luminaries such as Clement Greenberg, Donald B. Kuspit, and John Cage to this area, as well as a distinguished career as a professor of art at Virginia Tech. Through his creative, academic, and collaborative works, Kass has influenced generations of artists in Virginia and the southeast.

