Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey

to Google Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Painter, sculptor, and mixed media artist Radcliffe Bailey (American, based in Atlanta, Georgia) layers found objects, materials, and potent imagery to explore connections between past and present, personal experience and collective memory. In this installation, Bailey references historical and ancestral communities and migrations, including enslaved African peoples escaping Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp, while examining concepts of identity race, culture, and the mnemonic power of objects.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey - 2017-09-14 18:00:00
Two Wheel Therapy Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular