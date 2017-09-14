Painter, sculptor, and mixed media artist Radcliffe Bailey (American, based in Atlanta, Georgia) layers found objects, materials, and potent imagery to explore connections between past and present, personal experience and collective memory. In this installation, Bailey references historical and ancestral communities and migrations, including enslaved African peoples escaping Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp, while examining concepts of identity race, culture, and the mnemonic power of objects.
Artist Talk: Radcliffe Bailey
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Art & Exhibitions
Sep 2, 2017
