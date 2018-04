FRI, MAY 18

6:30PM

MOCA Members FREE | Non-members $5

Purchase Tickets Online

MOCA welcomes artist Inka Essenhigh for an artist talk and Q&A in conjunction with Inka Essenhigh: A Fine Line.

Additional events with the artist:

May 18 | Members Only Meet and Greet with Inka Essenhigh

May 19 | Master Class with Inka Essenhigh