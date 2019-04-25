Artist Talk with Charles Edward Williams

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

MOCA welcomes artist Charles Edward Williams for an artist talk and Q&A in conjunction with our current exhibition The Rest of History. Charles Edward Williams creates figurative works based on personal experience and his interest in human emotion and the natural world. His recent works draw inspiration from historical photography of the Civil Rights Movement.

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
