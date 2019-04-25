MOCA welcomes artist Charles Edward Williams for an artist talk and Q&A in conjunction with our current exhibition The Rest of History. Charles Edward Williams creates figurative works based on personal experience and his interest in human emotion and the natural world. His recent works draw inspiration from historical photography of the Civil Rights Movement.
Artist Talk with Charles Edward Williams
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
Mar 13, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more