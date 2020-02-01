Artist Talk: Beatrice Modisett

Beatrice Modisett’s painting, ceramic sculptures, and mixed-media works are featured in the spring exhibition, "Scorched Earth" (Jan. 31 - April 11, 2020). The exhibition presents Beatrice Modisett’s recent investigations into the visualization and layering of landscapes – referenced, imagined and remembered – in various states of formation, collapse and upheaval. Alongside mixed media floor sculptures, the drawings and paintings present the vibration and tension between the creative and destructive events that shape our landscape – both natural and human caused.

Modisett utilizes highly physical processes both in and out of the studio to explore geologic phenomenon, personal histories, erosion as a means of creation and the systems humans create in an attempt to navigate, control and contain landscapes. Modisett earned her BFA in Painting from Montserrat College of Art and her MFA in Painting in Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016. She has had solo exhibitions at Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic, CT); HallSpace (Boston, MA); and Montserrat College of Art (Beverly, MA). Her work has been included in group exhibitions at Queens Museum (Queens, NY); Page Bond Gallery (Richmond, VA); and Present Company (Brooklyn, NY) among others.

Modisett has been an artist in residence at the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, VT); Hambidge Center for Arts and Sciences (Rabun Gap, GA); SÍM (Reykjavik, Iceland) and Palazzo Monti (Brescia, Italy). She was recently nominated for a Rema Hort Mann Foundation Emerging Artist Grant and will be a Winter Workspace Fellow at Wave Hill (Bronx, NY) in February 2020.

Exhibition Opening Reception, "Scorched Earth": Fri., Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Mary Gray Shockey ’69. The Cafe Royal Cultural Foundation NYC 2019 fall visual grant was awarded to Beatrice to help with the installation of this exhibition.