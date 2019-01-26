Artist Talk: Anne Blackwell Thompson

Join us on Saturday, January 26 for an artist talk with Anne Blackwell Thompson as she explains her process for harvesting and pressing the botanical specimens used in her beautiful pieces.

"Bespoke Botanicals," Anne's solo exhibition in the Main Gallery, is comprised of many rare plant specimens, most of which were sourced from Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. Anne will discuss her botanical journey, the history of botanical arts, as well as the preparation and planning involved in her show at Quirk. She hopes this discussion will encourage the audience to pursue their passion in whatever art medium they fancy.

Blackwell Botanicals was founded in 2010 by artist and plantswoman Anne Blackwell Thompson who scours the meadows, mountains and waters of the South for vibrant blooms, foliage and seaweed and transforms her bounty into highly stylized works of art. Thompson meticulously preserves her specimens using centuries-old traditions, and then turns her finds into beautiful, artistic compositions. Her work is a culmination of her years of study, her significant training in studio art and art history and her love of the natural world. Her skills were further honed while studying as an apprentice to world-renowned botanical artist Stuart Thornton in Turin, Italy.

In December, Anne was honored by Garden & Gun as runner-up in the category of Craft for their ninth annual Made In South Awards. Anne's pressed botanicals are highly sought after by private collectors, interior designers and landscape architects, and adorn the walls of country clubs and resorts around the country. Her current exhibition, "Bespoke Botanicals," will be on view in Quirk's Main Gallery through February 17. For more information about this show, please visit quirkgallery.com