Artist Reception - James Brown Jr., "Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021"

Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021

solo exhibit by

James Brown Jr.

Exhibit Dates: January 28-March 19, 2022

Virtual Artist Talk: February 5, 11 am-12 noon

(hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.) Register Here: https://bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt

In celebration of Black History Month and James Brown Jr.’s current exhibit at ARTfactory, the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a free Virtual Artist Talk on Saturday, February 6, 11am-noon via Zoom. Hear from the artist firsthand about his artwork and creative process, followed by a Q&A.

Artist Reception: February 12, 6pm-8pm

RSVP Here: tinyurl.com/JBJReception

The ARTfactory is pleased to present the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown Jr. in his solo exhibit Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021.

2020 was a year of global pandemic. Enormous changes caused limitation-isolation-lockdown-confinements-seclusion-powerlessness-fear-anxiety-depression-confusion-lack of trust-increase death rate-anger-panic-violent outburst and suicide, globally. Multitudes of people around the universe found this time to introspect. Therefore, preparing themselves for all the new changes to come. James Brown Jr. 2020-21.

James Brown Jr.

Brown documents his environment as he continues to create his art in several mediums from works on paper to textiles of many different fibers. As spiritual beings we are connected to the universe. Brown says his dreams play a tremendous part influencing the completion of his works.

He recognizes himself as a traditionalist, a visionary. He embroiders, hand stitching, paints on silk and has embraced the magical process of painting with wool fibers, felting.

Contact:

ARTfactory

Gallery Director: Jordan Exum

jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org

703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery

Instagram: @virginiaartfactory