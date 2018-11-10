Make It a Weekend! 2018 Artisans Studio Tour: You’ll Want Both Days

New studios and more artisans provide increased opportunities for guests to participate in an annual experience that brings them into the homes and workspaces of Virginia creators. The 24th annual Artisans Studio Tour grows to 49 artisans in 28 studios in Charlottesville and surrounding counties over the weekend of November 10-11. Central Virginia’s fall foliage provides a stunning backdrop to this free driving tour of the studios of returning favorites and new artists.

“With so much to enjoy, why not make a weekend of it?” suggests Tour Director Nancy Ross with a smile. “Check out the northern cluster of studios, then after lunch in town, spend an afternoon visiting the eight studios in Charlottesville. After a casual evening dining in one of the more than 100 area independent restaurants, cafes, bistros, grills or pubs, wake early on Sunday to catch the rest of the amazing studios in the southern and western areas of the Tour,” adds Ross. Some special accommodation ideas may be found on the tour website, and organizers suggest booking in advance.

This year’s Tour brings six new artisans from around the state representing a variety of craft. Christina Boy of Madison will open her woodworking studio where the rural landscape inspires her blend of modern and rustic furniture. Jill Jensen and Cathy Vaughn join returning woodworker Todd Leback in his Charlottesville studio. From Lynchburg, Jensen creates fiber art combining printmaking techniques and painting. Coming from Richmond, Vaughn transforms the surface of the copper she uses to create bowls, sculptures, and candelabras. Potter Shari Jacobs of Woodberry Forest shows her functional pottery in the studio of jeweler, Anne R. Hanson.

The final two new artisans are in Charlottesville. Lee Marraccini, familiar to many as the jeweler who owns Angelos jewelry store, will open his personal studio for a glimpse of his jewelry-making process. Marraccini creates contemporary designs with semi-precious stones, gemstones, conflict-free diamonds, and recycled gold. Corry Blanc of Blanc Creatives demonstrates how traditional blacksmithing techniques are employed to craft modern cookware in his downtown Charlottesville location.

While most artisans you will see are in the prime of their careers, the emerging artisan program in its third year welcomes Jessie Rublee, a potter who is mentored by Ross and will show with her in Blaise Gaston’s home/studio. Rublee’s porcelain pieces draw inspiration from delicate lines and structures observed in nature including roots, tree branches, feathers, seed pods, and various species of mushroom.

There will be artisan demonstrations and opportunities to learn about the working processes throughout the Studio Tour. The Tour provides an excellent opportunity to purchase the work of talented professional artisans as unique gifts or for your own collection. The studios and craftsmen are varied, but their commitment to fine craftsmanship is a constant throughout the tour.

Directions and a map can be found on the studio tour website. You are invited to tour from 10 AM to 5 PM on November 10 and 11, 2018

For more information about the Artisans Studio Tour and links to individual artisan websites, visit online at www.artisanstudiotour.com, like the Tour on Facebook at facebook.com/artisans.studio.tour, or contact Nancy Ross at director@artisanstudiotour.com or 434-973-6846.

