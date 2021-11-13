The 2021 Artisans Studio Tour includes 46 artisans in 21 local studios, including 7 out-of-town artists from Staunton, Richmond, Lynchburg, Leesburg, and Hopewell. A map of the Tour studios is available online at www.artisanstudiotour.com in August. To make the most out of the Tour, visitors can make plans to stay the weekend. Those starting from points north may wish to begin with Studio #1; while those coming from points south can start with Studio #21 and work backwards. Studios will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, 2021.