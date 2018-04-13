FRI, APR 13, 2018

7-10pm | 21+ event

For every ticket sold, Tito's will make a matching donation, up to $4,000, to support MOCA's educational programs.

Celebrate ARTini, where art meets mixology, featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka! This gala fundraiser, presents some of the area's finest mixologists who showcase their creativity and distinct style in preparing a signature ARTini that YOU get to vote for! This event is produced by Generation MOCA, a committee of rising business, civic, and social leaders who want to create a positive impact in the Hampton Roads community through the arts.

Tickets $55 in advance / $65 at the door.

Purchase Tickets!

Tickets include:

» ARTini tasting & voting

» Creative cuisine

» DJ RAYS, DJ BroBrad, & DJ Silver

» $10 auction bucks to spend at the silent auction

» 2 drink tickets (good for beer or wine)

» Complimentary valet provided by VA Valet

ARTinis:

» Cobalt Grille

» HK on the Bay

» Isle of Capri

» Pacifica

» Tautog's Restaurant

» The Butcher's Son

» Twist

» more to come...

Restaurants:

» Catch 31

» Cuisine and Company

» Isle of Capri

» Mission BBQ

» Your Pie