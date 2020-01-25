Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale

Whether it’s an old uniform or cap, a box of medals and ribbons, a flag, a sword or a canteen – there is always a story to tell. To learn more about your military treasures, come to the Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow, Saturday, January 25, for a free expert review.

Join Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, military weapons expert Robert House and photo and document expert Warren Swindle as they offer free insights and care tips on your military items.

Free and open to the public, no appraisals or monetary values will be given. No solicitations will be allowed.

While you are at the Virginia War Memorial, make sure that you visit our Military Book Sale (10 am to 2 pm). This sale includes hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, VHS tapes and more with all proceeds going to our Virginia War Memorial Foundation. There’s deals to be had!!