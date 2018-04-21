Britepaths (formerly Our Daily Bread) will host its 4th annual Artful Living: An Evening of Art, Wine and Strengthening Community, on Saturday, April 21 from 7-10 p.m. at the Sherwood Center in Fairfax City, in association with the Fairfax Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The theme is “Empowerment.” The evening will include a juried art show with all works by local artists available for bidding through a silent auction, live music by local Latin-Jazz band Batida Diferente, a live charity auction, appetizers, wine and craft beer tastings. Proceeds from the evening support Britepaths’ work to provide emergency and self-sufficiency services to working families in the Fairfax County area who are struggling to make ends meet. A portion of proceeds will also benefit the Spotlight on the Arts Scholarship Fund
Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030
