Britepaths (formerly Our Daily Bread) will host its 3rd annual Artful Living: An Evening of Art, Wine and Strengthening Community, on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 7-10 p.m. at the Sherwood Center in Fairfax City (8740 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030), in association with the Fairfax Spotlight on the Arts Festival. The theme is “Resilience.” The evening will include a juried art show with works by local artists for sale, live music by local Latin-Jazz band Batida Diferente, a live charity auction, appetizers, wine and beer tastings. Tickets are $40 through March 31, $45 through April 21, and $50 at the door. The event supports Britepaths’ work to provide emergency and self-sufficiency services to working families in the Fairfax County area who are struggling to make ends meet. A portion of proceeds will also benefit the Spotlight on the Arts Scholarship Fund. Registration and information available at http://britepaths.org/Art. Contact info@britepaths.org or 703.273.8829.