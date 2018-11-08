Artful Insights: Creative Inspiration

FREE

Exhibiting artist Andy Harris hosts a selection of artists as they discuss their approaches to creative inspiration and ideas for their work in a Pecha Kucha style presentation.

This a great opportunity to discover new artists and learn about their approaches to artmaking. Presentations will be fast paced and rich in content.

After the presentations, explore the exhibitions on your own or join the artists for an informal Q & A. Cash bar and light refreshments provided.

Stay tuned for featured artists!

6:30 – 7pm | Galleries open, drinks

7 – 7:45pm | Presentations, drinks

7:45 – 9pm | Galleries open, informal Q&A, drinks