Art.Style.Design.Richmond

The Highpoint 3300 West Broad Street, Virginia 23230

Ten of the regions most influential gallerists, designers and dealers are joining forces to celebrate 20th and 21st century art, furniture and decorative arts. 

The vision for Art. Style. Design is to establish an annual venue where collectors can discover, explore and acquire quality art and design.  The Highpoint, 3300 West Broad Street, is a 1939 Art Moderne building that has been carefully renovated, providing the perfect gallery setting for the show. We anticipate an attendance of 2000.

Participants in the exhibition are: 

·         Maurice Beane Art & Design, Richmond

. Rod Coles, Charlottesville

·         Comer & Co, Kilmarnock and Charlottesville

. Darren DeForge & Marty Randall, Hampton Roads

·         Geraldine Duskin Design, Richmond

·         Kirsten Gray, Eric Schindler Gallery, Richmond

. Vernon & Harriet Jones, Richmond

. Derrick McElhaney, Dust, Richmond

. Alexander Reeves Fine Art, Richmond

. Andrew Wilder, Svenska Möbler, recently relocated to Richmond from Los Angeles

The Highpoint 3300 West Broad Street, Virginia 23230 View Map
