Celebrate the holidays with us beginning November 26th. It’s Black Friday and the Made in RVA Holiday Shop at Art Works opens. You’ll find handmade gift items by local artists—things that bring comfort, joy and celebrate the season. The shopping fun starts at noon. There will be workshops for children to make holiday crafts while you shop.

Then at 6 p.m., the 4th Friday art shows’ reception begins with new exhibits: Recurring Dreams by Glenda Creamer, Dimensional Work by Mary F. Vivo and the annual SMALL WORKS All Media Show—tiny masterpieces—perfect for gift giving. There will be music and door prizes. Parking is conveniently located across the street from the art center and it’s free.

The Made in RVA Holiday Shop remains open through December 30th. The exhibits continue through January 22, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.