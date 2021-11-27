Winter Exhibits at Art Works!

November 27th – January 22nd, 2022

See 5 new art shows and tour 75 artist studios. Visit us Tuesdays - Sundays 11- 5 PM. These exhibits continue through January 22nd, 2022. Admission is free and open to the public.

Celebrate the holidays with us beginning November with our Made in RVA Holiday Shop! You’ll find handmade gift items by local artists—things that bring comfort, joy and celebrate the season. Also enjoy our new exhibits: Recurring Dreams by Glenda Creamer, Dimensional Work by Mary F. Vivo and the annual SMALL WORKS All Media Show—tiny masterpieces—perfect for gift giving.

The Made in RVA Holiday Shop remains open through December 30th. The exhibits continue through January 22, 2022. Admission is free and open to the public 11 am – 5 pm Tuesdays thru Sundays.

Recurring Dreams by Glenda Creamer

Glenda Creamer’s paintings show abstract worlds that appear to be either microscopic or telescopic. Colors vibrate against each other, coming forward or receding in space. The cartoon like marks float, dance or explode across the canvas. Sometimes the background color is on top, creating new forms by editing out superfluous marks. Creamer has been working with these ideas for many years, experimenting with scale, thickness, or thinness of paint, and with busy and simple compositions.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery

Dimensions by Mary F. Vivo

The exhibit by Mary F. Vivo are “Housculptures”: handcrafted, three-dimensional miniatures of buildings, street scenes and landscapes duplicated in fine detail that depict the actual structure and their surroundings. They represent a variety of subjects including: vintage shops and places of business; historic buildings; unusual architectural designs.

This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

SMALL WORKS NOVEMBER 2021 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit is Small Works. These tiny masterpieces make great holiday gifts. Call for entries is October 18 – November 17, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/blog/events/call-for-entries-november/

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.