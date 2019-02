The Art League is delighted to present

Art on the Vine 2019 our Art meets Wine Tasting Party!

Please stay tuned for details and plan to join us for our Art on the Vine 2019 -- global wine-tasting party on Friday, March 22 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm.

Part Global Wine Tour, Part Fine Art Tour—this special celebration of visual and vineyard artistry is a unique, must-attend arts fundraiser! Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase early!

All proceeds from this "Art meets Wine Tasting" Party go to benefit The Art League and its programs.