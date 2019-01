Art Trivia Night (Thursday, Jan. 17): Alex Trebek meets Toulouse-Lautrec! Join us for light hearted, creative competition; local brews (from Port City Brewery!), bar snacks & special prizes.

Prizes:

Win (1st Place)- $75 Yiftee gift card good for classes, art supplies, artwork, or events at The Art League!

Place (2nd) - $50 Yiftee gift card

Show (3rd) - $25 Yiftee gift card

Plus: Custom trophies, and other prizes!

Members: Free! Non-members: $7