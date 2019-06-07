Enjoy local craft beers, original artwork, and amazing food at The Art League's annual Art on Tap! Craft beers from local breweries have been artfully paired selected artwork. Local restaurants have chosen a brew/artwork coupling to serve as their muse to create the perfect complementary appetizer. Enjoy the brew, bite, and artwork trifectas on Friday, June 7 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at The Art League’s Art on Tap Spring event.
Art on Tap
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more