Art on Tap

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Enjoy local craft beers, original artwork, and amazing food at The Art League's annual Art on Tap! Craft beers from local breweries have been artfully paired selected artwork. Local restaurants have chosen a brew/artwork coupling to serve as their muse to create the perfect complementary appetizer. Enjoy the brew, bite, and artwork trifectas on Friday, June 7 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at The Art League’s Art on Tap Spring event.

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
7036831780
