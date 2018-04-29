Art on the Square featuring Ken Conger

Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square 134 N Henry Street, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

Ken Conger, author and photographer of Wildlife's Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young, will be selling and signing copies of his book and photography prints at Arts on the Square in Merchants Square (Duke of Gloucester and North Boundary Streets) on 4/29/2018. He will be there from 10 am-5 pm at Booth #104. This event is free and open to the public.

Junior Woman's Club of Williamsburg

Wildlife's Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young is a collection from award-winning wildlife photographer and lifelong park ranger Ken Conger. The book showcases the special bond that develops between a mother and her young, in a wide variety of species from almost every continent.

Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square 134 N Henry Street, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
