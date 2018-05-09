Art Show Bingo Film Screening

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

WED, MAY 9

GALLERIES & BAR OPEN 6:30PM

INTRO/FILM 7:15PM

Free with donation, no registration required

Directed by Matthew Fine, Art Show Bingo follows the twists and turns of an artist's career and his family life.

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Art & Exhibitions, Film
