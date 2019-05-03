Art on the Rocks 2019

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Art. Cocktails. Appetizers.

Art on the Rocks 2019 challenges local mixologists to each create the most artistic cocktail & appetizer pairing, inspired by a piece of art by a local artist, exhibited in our Gallery.

Art on the Rocks ticket holders will get to sample all of the delicious pairings and vote for their favorite during the event. A panel of experts will crown the winners of the most creative cocktail, appetizer, and artwork pairing, and announce the crowd favorite. Please join us for some creative fun—delicious cocktail & food pairings, lively music, and imaginative art, all while supporting The Art League and our local business community!

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
7036831780
