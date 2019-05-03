Art. Cocktails. Appetizers.

Art on the Rocks 2019 challenges local mixologists to each create the most artistic cocktail & appetizer pairing, inspired by a piece of art by a local artist, exhibited in our Gallery.

Art on the Rocks ticket holders will get to sample all of the delicious pairings and vote for their favorite during the event. A panel of experts will crown the winners of the most creative cocktail, appetizer, and artwork pairing, and announce the crowd favorite. Please join us for some creative fun—delicious cocktail & food pairings, lively music, and imaginative art, all while supporting The Art League and our local business community!