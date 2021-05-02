Art at the River Juried Art Show

This 8th annual juried art show at the Historic Yorktown waterfront will feature the work of area artists, in a variety of media including paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass arts, photography, basketry, and more. Enjoy live music! Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The event is presented by the Art at the River Committee in conjunction with York County and the Yorktown Foundation, with support from the Celebrate Yorktown Committee, the Economic Development Authority, and the York County and Williamsburg Area Arts Commissions.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.