Art of the Piedmont is proud to present the 7th fine art auction and reception featuring 22 selected local artists to benefit Middleburg Montessori School on Friday, February 23rd from 6-8PM at the Middleburg Community Center. $20 door fee, with hors 'oeuvres provided by Field & Main in Marshall, VA and bar provided by the Piedmont Fox Hounds.

Middleburg Montessori School is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the ideal environment for children to develop a love of learning, helping them build their individuality and character. Our diverse, bi-lingual classroom communities welcome children from birth through 15 years. We are proud to have served the families and children of Fauquier, Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties for over 35 years.