Art of the Piedmont

Middleburg Community Center 300 W. Washington ST , Town of Middleburg, Virginia 20118

Join this catered benefit for Middleburg Montessori School with an open bar and a night of spirited bidding on local art! As in previous years, we continue to have two goals for the Art of the Piedmont Auction. The first goal is to raise financial support for Middleburg Montessori School. All auction proceeds are divided between the artists and Middleburg Montessori School. Middleburg Montessori School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been an integral part of the local community for 40 years. Secondly, we are excited to provide a forum for many of the talented artists working in our area. Prepurchased VIP entry is $50 and starts at 5 pm, Prepurchased General Admission is $20 and begins at 6 pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

Middleburg Community Center 300 W. Washington ST , Town of Middleburg, Virginia 20118
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
